Overview

Dr. Kristin Strannigan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Strannigan works at Western Pennsylvania Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Ebensburg, PA and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.