Overview

Dr. Kristin Skinner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Skinner works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.