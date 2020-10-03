Dr. Kristin Sigurjonsson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigurjonsson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Sigurjonsson, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Sigurjonsson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Maple Valley, WA.
Dr. Sigurjonsson works at
Locations
-
1
Wilderness Dental Care23818 225th Ave SE Ste 100, Maple Valley, WA 98038 Directions (425) 386-3186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sigurjonsson?
Dr. Sigurjonsson was so kind and had the best chair-side manner. I was pretty nervous about my appointment but she was super calming and made me feel at ease. I would highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Kristin Sigurjonsson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1356994727
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sigurjonsson accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sigurjonsson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sigurjonsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sigurjonsson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigurjonsson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigurjonsson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigurjonsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigurjonsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.