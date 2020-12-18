Overview

Dr. Kristin Shipman, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Vail, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from University of Missouri (Kansas City)|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Shipman works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery - Vail in Vail, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO, Lone Tree, CO and Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.