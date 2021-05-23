Dr. Kristin Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Schmidt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Houston Office2222 Greenhouse Rd Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (713) 464-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Methodist Gynecologic Oncology18400 Katy Fwy Ste 390, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 464-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have an office surgery for irregular cancer cells on the uterus wall. She made me feel so comfortable and her stuff to. I love this doctor woodwork and I would recommend her anytime.
About Dr. Kristin Schmidt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245230408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
