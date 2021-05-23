Overview

Dr. Kristin Schmidt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Schmidt works at Caroline Kim MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.