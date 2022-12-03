Dr. Kristin Sargent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sargent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Sargent, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Sargent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.
Locations
Texan Eye PA5717 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 930-3434
Texan Eye1700 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 327-7000
Texan Eye1700 S Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 327-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very matriculate and nice. Also very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Kristin Sargent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sargent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sargent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sargent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sargent speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sargent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sargent.
