Dr. Santangelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristin Santangelo, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Santangelo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Santangelo works at
Locations
Conejo Women's Medical Center415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 260, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 371-3770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Needed to see a urologist asap. Having too many UTI’S. Could not believe how far they were booking out. Had not seen Dr. Santangelo for a year as had no need. Told scheduler my concern and it didn’t help. Finally got in to another urologist and found out I had a tumor in my bladder. He was not a surgeon. He called Dr Santangelo and got me in to see her immediately. She did surgery and biopsy showed bladder cancer. She gave me recommendations for bladder cancer specialists. She is very short staffed and this does present a problem. I recommend her highly for her skills and her concern. Her medical assistant, Pilar, is also excellent.
About Dr. Kristin Santangelo, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629015474
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
