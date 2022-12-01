Overview

Dr. Kristin Roussillon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Roussillon works at HCA Florida Heart Institute - Venice in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.