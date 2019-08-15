Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristin Robinson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kristin Robinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Walla Walla Clinic55 W Tietan St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Directions (509) 525-3720
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and knowledgeable
About Dr. Kristin Robinson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1154602738
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
