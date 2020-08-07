Dr. Kristin Reidy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Reidy, DO
Overview
Dr. Kristin Reidy, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Reidy works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Fe2947 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 474-9236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reidy?
I spend half my life it seems in doctor’s offices and Dr Reidy is truly in a league of her own in my opinion. I was brought in for an emergency appointment at what should have been past office hours in some of the worst pain I’ve experienced. She was knowledgeable and thorough and compassionate. Later in the evening as I was resting at home she called my husband to check on me without disturbing my rest by calling me. She made several suggestions to my husband to increase my comfort and informed him that the number was her cell number and to call if we had any concerns. Incredible doctor. Would recommend to anyone!
About Dr. Kristin Reidy, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1265422265
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Smith College, Northampton, MA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reidy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reidy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reidy works at
Dr. Reidy has seen patients for Diplopia, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reidy speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.