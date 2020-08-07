See All Ophthalmologists in Santa Fe, NM
Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kristin Reidy, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Reidy works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Fe
    2947 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 474-9236
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Diplopia
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Presbyopia
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia
Macular Edema
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Davis Vision
    • Humana
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2020
    I spend half my life it seems in doctor's offices and Dr Reidy is truly in a league of her own in my opinion. I was brought in for an emergency appointment at what should have been past office hours in some of the worst pain I've experienced. She was knowledgeable and thorough and compassionate. Later in the evening as I was resting at home she called my husband to check on me without disturbing my rest by calling me. She made several suggestions to my husband to increase my comfort and informed him that the number was her cell number and to call if we had any concerns. Incredible doctor. Would recommend to anyone!
    About Dr. Kristin Reidy, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265422265
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Smith College, Northampton, MA
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Reidy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Reidy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Reidy works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Dr. Reidy's profile.

    Dr. Reidy has seen patients for Diplopia, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reidy on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reidy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

