Dr. Kristin Ratz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Ratz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Med.
Dr. Ratz works at
Locations
Talkiatry44 Cook St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 807-6413
Talkiatry109 W 27th St Ste 5S, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 634-5311
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ratz is awesome. She is very thorough and seems to genuinely care about the root causes of my concerns. Dr. Ratz is warm, friendly, and professional. Her communication is clear and she always checks for understanding and follows up on what was last discussed. Highly recommend working with Dr. Ratz!
About Dr. Kristin Ratz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1740668193
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Medical Center-Adult / General Psychiatry
- Loma Linda University School Med
- Uc-Davis
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.