Dr. Kristin Pelinka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelinka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Pelinka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Pelinka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Pelinka works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey R. Taylor M.d.1190 Baker St Ste 103, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (714) 668-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelinka?
Can’t say how much we love this pediatrician. We have four kids and they all love her, too!
About Dr. Kristin Pelinka, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346369311
Education & Certifications
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelinka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelinka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelinka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelinka works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelinka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelinka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelinka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelinka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.