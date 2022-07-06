Overview

Dr. Kristin Pelinka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.



Dr. Pelinka works at Pediatric And Adolescent Medicine in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.