Dr. Kristin Oldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Oldenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Oldenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Oldenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health OB/GYN Core Faculty100 Michigan St NE Ste 304, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oldenberg?
About Dr. Kristin Oldenberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346293362
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Research Center/Msu
- University of Michigan (SOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oldenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oldenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oldenberg works at
Dr. Oldenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.