Dr. Kristin Noonan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Noonan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Noonan works at
Locations
Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery225 Newtown Rd Fl 2, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Noonan was extremely personable. She answered my questions and chose a plan that is best for me. She is straight forward and honest.
About Dr. Kristin Noonan, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1770560419
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noonan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noonan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Noonan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noonan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noonan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noonan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.