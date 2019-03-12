See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Warminster, PA
Bariatric Surgery
Dr. Kristin Noonan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Noonan works at Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in Warminster, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
    225 Newtown Rd Fl 2, Warminster, PA 18974

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 12, 2019
Dr Noonan was extremely personable. She answered my questions and chose a plan that is best for me. She is straight forward and honest.
— Mar 12, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kristin Noonan, MD

  • Bariatric Surgery
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • 1770560419
Education & Certifications

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • University of Illinois College of Medicine
  • General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristin Noonan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noonan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Noonan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Noonan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Noonan works at Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in Warminster, PA. View the full address on Dr. Noonan’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Noonan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noonan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noonan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noonan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

