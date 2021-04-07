Overview

Dr. Kristin Neuhaus, MD is a Dermatologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Neuhaus works at Bend Dermatology in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.