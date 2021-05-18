See All Other Doctors in Frederick, MD
Dr. Kristin Silon, MD

4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Kristin Silon, MD is an Other Provider in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Other, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Silon works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Frederick 86 in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Frederick 86
    86 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 (301) 694-8311
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Frederick Health Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Maryland Physicians Care
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    One Net
    PHCS
    Prime Health Services
    Priority Partners
    Tricare
    United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    May 18, 2021
    Excellent explanation of my condition, was very through as well has recommended treatment. In office procedure explained and executed in a very professional way. I would highly recommend Dr. Nesbitt and MMI.
    About Dr. Kristin Silon, MD

    Other
    24 years of experience
    English
    1376513804
    Curtis National Hand Center
    Henry Ford Health Science Center
    University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Lynchburg College
    Dr. Kristin Silon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silon is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Silon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Silon works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Frederick 86 in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Silon's profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Silon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

