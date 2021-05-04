Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristin Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Moore, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Locations
Allergy & ENT Associates- Texas Medical Center7707 Fannin St Ste 195, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 797-0045Monday8:30am - 5:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday9:30am - 6:45pmFriday7:00am - 2:30pm
Allergy & ENT Associates561 W Medical Center Blvd Ste G, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-2348
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and thoughtful staff.
About Dr. Kristin Moore, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447257530
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Abilene Christisn University
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
