Overview

Dr. Kristin Moore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Surfside Beach, SC. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Grand Strand Pediatrics - Surfside Beach in Surfside Beach, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.