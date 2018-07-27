Overview

Dr. Kristin Millin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter.



Dr. Millin works at Group Health Cooperative in Madison, WI with other offices in Fitchburg, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.