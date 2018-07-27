Dr. Kristin Millin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Millin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Millin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter.
Dr. Millin works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Clinic5249 E Terrace Dr, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 222-9777
-
2
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Sauk Clinic8202 Excelsior Dr, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 831-1766
-
3
Ghc Hatchery Hill Pharmacy3051 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI 53711 Directions (608) 661-7200
-
4
Unitypoint Health- Meriter- West Washington345 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 Directions (608) 417-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- The Alliance
- WEA Trust
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Millin?
Dr Millin was instrumental in assisting me as a new mother when I had my son. She always listened to my concerns and made me feel that she cared about me and my son.
About Dr. Kristin Millin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851369748
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millin works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Millin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.