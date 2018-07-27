See All Pediatricians in Madison, WI
Dr. Kristin Millin, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristin Millin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter.

Dr. Millin works at Group Health Cooperative in Madison, WI with other offices in Fitchburg, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Clinic
    5249 E Terrace Dr, Madison, WI 53718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 222-9777
  2. 2
    Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Sauk Clinic
    8202 Excelsior Dr, Madison, WI 53717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 831-1766
  3. 3
    Ghc Hatchery Hill Pharmacy
    3051 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI 53711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 661-7200
  4. 4
    Unitypoint Health- Meriter- West Washington
    345 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 417-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unitypoint Health Meriter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Circumcision
Cough
Fever
Impetigo
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Otitis Media
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Sports Injuries
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • The Alliance
    • WEA Trust
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2018
    Dr Millin was instrumental in assisting me as a new mother when I had my son. She always listened to my concerns and made me feel that she cared about me and my son.
    — Jul 27, 2018
    About Dr. Kristin Millin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851369748
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Millin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Millin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Millin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

