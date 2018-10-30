Dr. Kristin Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital - Germantown7691 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 756-6522
Kristin Miller Obstetrics & Gynecology, PLC6750 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 756-6522
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is an fantastic physician she has delivered two of my children. She is patient and kind and I am never disappointed on my visits. Also her staff is awesome.
About Dr. Kristin Miller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1003815283
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- U Tenn
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- University of Missouri-Columbia
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
