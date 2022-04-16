Dr. Kristin Matteson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matteson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Matteson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristin Matteson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LECOM and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Nephrology Associates of Western New York, LLP
1306 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14228
(716) 838-3188
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Nephrology Assocs Of Western NY
220 Red Tail Rd Ste 2, Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 712-0864
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Matteson was not my doctor but my mother's. I attended all her office visits and knew first hand what a not only knowledgable doctor she was, but also kind. My mother had end stage liver disease and there was no hope to cure this disease but Dr Matteson did so much to help her and to give her a better quality of life at the end. She was everything you would hope for in a physician and more. I truly valued how she treated my mother and how much she cared. I would highly recommend Dr Matteson - she is the epitome of what every doctor should be for their patient.
About Dr. Kristin Matteson, DO
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063532125
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- LECOM
Dr. Matteson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matteson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matteson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Matteson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matteson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matteson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matteson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.