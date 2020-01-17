Dr. Kristin Magner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Magner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
The Christ Hospital7545 Beechmont Ave Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 564-4000
The Christ Hospital Medical Office Building2123 Auburn Ave # 624, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 564-4000
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Magner is an amazing doctor. She is knowledgeable about what goes on and takes time to thoroughly explain what has happened and what the next steps are in treatment plans. She genuinely cares for her patients. She stayed with me when I lost my first child and had to go through not one but two D&C’s. She knew I was nervous during my second one and came in held my hand and talked me through the process. She never gave up on me or my situation. If anyone were to ask me she’d be my go to doctor. As a young patient like myself, I couldn’t find a better doctor who makes me feel so secure and safe. I would HIGHLY recommend her to anyone who is younger and or nervous about what happens in a OBGYN office.
- University of Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
