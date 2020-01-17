Overview

Dr. Kristin Magner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Magner works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.