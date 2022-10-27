Dr. Kristin Macdougall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdougall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Macdougall, MD
Dr. Kristin Macdougall, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI.
Life Span Physicians Group407 East Ave Ste 250, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 351-2280
St Charles Rehabilitation1895 Walt Whitman Rd, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 249-9525
Rheumatology Associates of Long Island315 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (401) 351-2280
Rheumatology Associates of L.i. Llp7 Medical Dr, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 360-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing knowledge and bedside manner. Took her time to get a thorough history and intake and I never felt rushed. Very concerned about my well being and getting to the root of my problems. So happy I chose to see her. Would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Kristin Macdougall, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1093000325
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Macdougall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdougall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdougall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdougall has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdougall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdougall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdougall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdougall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdougall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.