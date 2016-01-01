See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Kristin Lee, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kristin Lee, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Dr. Lee works at Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023071370
Fellowship
  • Ny-Presby Hosp
Residency
  • Ny-Presby Hosp
Internship
  • Ny-Presby Hosp
Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease
Dr. Kristin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee works at Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

