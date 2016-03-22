Dr. Kristin Kruse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Kruse, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Kruse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.
Dr. Kruse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Specialists in Women s Care Olathe16180 W 135th St, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 372-8282Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Specialists in Women's Care - Quivira10600 Quivira Rd Ste 320, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 243-9760
-
3
Specialists in Womens Care - KCK1601 N 98th St Ste 103, Kansas City, KS 66111 Directions (913) 815-7856Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Specialists in Womens Care Lansing1004 Progress Dr Ste 120, Lansing, KS 66043 Directions (913) 382-6859Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kruse?
She is a very knowledgable and adept surgeon. She explains procedures and her despising making process well. Very friendly and personable demeanor and an excellent bedside manner!
About Dr. Kristin Kruse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669537916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruse accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruse works at
Dr. Kruse has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.