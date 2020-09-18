Overview

Dr. Kristin Kranz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.



Dr. Kranz works at Summa Health Medical Group Medina Primary Care in Medina, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.