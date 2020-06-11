Dr. Kristin Kozakowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozakowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Kozakowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Kozakowski, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Kozakowski works at
Locations
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Urology620 Cranbury Rd Ste 111, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 838-3453
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Urology1944 State Route 33 Ste 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3899
3
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Urology27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-20, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 707-6586
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My child became a patient during the first wave of Covid-19. He had surgery once elective surgery was permitted. Our follow-up appointment went well. Dr. Kozakowski was pleasant and professional.
About Dr. Kristin Kozakowski, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1396060596
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozakowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozakowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozakowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozakowski has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozakowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozakowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozakowski.
