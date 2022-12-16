See All Podiatrists in Mooresville, NC
Dr. Kristin Kirby, DPM

Podiatry
5 (139)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristin Kirby, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Kirby works at Foot and Ankle Associates PLLC in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Denver, NC and Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot & Ankle Associates
    143 Joe Knox Ave Ste 100, Mooresville, NC 28117
    Foot & Ankle Associates
    268 Gillman Rd, Denver, NC 28037
    Foot & Ankle Associates
    15419 Hodges Cir Ste 200, Huntersville, NC 28078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I was really wanting to get back to work, but Im glad I listened to Dr.Kirby and didn’t push injury to the limits. She explained the implications of what could happen if I did, now Im 100% without worry. Absolutely great job by Dr.Kirby and her staff they were all professional and polite as well. I will recommend Dr.Kirby to anyone I come across that has any kind of foot/ankle issues. Thanks a Million Dr.Kirby!
    JCraig “Land-Surveyor” — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Kristin Kirby, DPM

    Podiatry
    7 years of experience
    English
    1578941423
    Education & Certifications

    Heritage Valley Beaver
    Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    COLUMBIA COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Kirby, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirby has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

