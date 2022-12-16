Dr. Kristin Kirby, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Kirby, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kristin Kirby, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Dr. Kirby works at
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Associates143 Joe Knox Ave Ste 100, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (877) 825-6894
-
2
Foot & Ankle Associates268 Gillman Rd, Denver, NC 28037 Directions (704) 892-5576
-
3
Foot & Ankle Associates15419 Hodges Cir Ste 200, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 892-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirby?
I was really wanting to get back to work, but Im glad I listened to Dr.Kirby and didn’t push injury to the limits. She explained the implications of what could happen if I did, now Im 100% without worry. Absolutely great job by Dr.Kirby and her staff they were all professional and polite as well. I will recommend Dr.Kirby to anyone I come across that has any kind of foot/ankle issues. Thanks a Million Dr.Kirby!
About Dr. Kristin Kirby, DPM
- Podiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1578941423
Education & Certifications
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirby works at
Dr. Kirby has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.