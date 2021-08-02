See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Kristin Kinsler, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristin Kinsler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Kinsler works at Cardio Metabolic Institute in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rwhg Brunswick Hills Ob. Gyn.
    620 Cranbury Rd Ste 207 Fl 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 283-7367
  2. 2
    Brunswick-hills Ob & Gyn PA
    751 US Highway 206 Ste 101, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 504-8950

Hospital Affiliations
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 02, 2021
About Dr. Kristin Kinsler, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538570833
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristin Kinsler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinsler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kinsler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kinsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinsler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinsler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

