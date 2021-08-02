Dr. Kristin Kinsler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinsler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Kinsler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Kinsler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ.
Locations
Rwhg Brunswick Hills Ob. Gyn.620 Cranbury Rd Ste 207 Fl 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (848) 283-7367
Brunswick-hills Ob & Gyn PA751 US Highway 206 Ste 101, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 504-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my first annual exam with Dr. Kinsler and she is by far one of the best doctors I have seen in awhile. Dr. Kinsler is friendly and knowledgeable. I was impressed with the fact that she reviewed my file before entering the room as most doctors do not. This allowed more time for a discussion rather than me repeating everything that was already in my file. Dr. Kinsler presented me options for treatment and we made a plan together. She is very patient and answers any questions you have. I highly recommend Dr. Kinsler to any woman who gets anxious about going to the doctor or any young girls going to the obgyn for the first time.
About Dr. Kristin Kinsler, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1538570833
Frequently Asked Questions
