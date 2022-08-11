Dr. Kristin King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin King, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin King, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.
Locations
Warren Clinic Neurology6565 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After years of pain, Dr. King is such a breath of fresh air! She has provided new treatments that are making such a difference in my life. She always takes the time to answer all questions and thoroughly explain everything which is very comforting. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kristin King, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.