Dr. Kristin Kalmbacher, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Kalmbacher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Kalmbacher works at
Locations
Bayside Regenerative Medicine100 N Bancroft St Apt A2, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 517-1050
Urgent Care By the Bay LLC1208 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 626-5377
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Explains things well. Answers questions effectively.
About Dr. Kristin Kalmbacher, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053355743
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Anti-Aging
- Meml Mc
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
