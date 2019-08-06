See All Other Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Kristin Johnson, DO

Neuroscience
4 (21)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kristin Johnson, DO is a Neuroscientist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neuroscience, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Athens, OH and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington
    1341 Ochsner Blvd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Alzheimer's Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Anterior Horn Disease
Alzheimer's Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Anterior Horn Disease

Treatment frequency



Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 06, 2019
    Dr Johnson is an excellent Neurologist. She really listens to the Patient. She is knowledgeable in dealing with neuro-muscular diseases and treatments. I have seen numerous Neurologists over the years for my condition, and she is at the Top. She always has a positive attitude which helps me to deal with a chronic, sometimes debilitating disease.
    Elaine — Aug 06, 2019
    About Dr. Kristin Johnson, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuroscience
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700091543
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center - Cleveland, OH|University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Residency
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center - Cleveland, OH
    Internship
    • Sparrow Hospital - East Lansing, MI
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Athens, OH
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

