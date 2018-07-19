Dr. Kristin Hudacek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Hudacek, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Hudacek, MD is a Dermatologist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hudacek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ac Wellness20730 VALLEY GREEN DR, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 783-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudacek?
I've had a dandruff problem for ages and doctors have just told me to use head and shoulders more often. Meeting Kristin was a great breakthrough, she told me that oil wasn't really going to help in my case of 'Seborrheic Dermatitis' (or dandruff) and recommended a steroid, which worked well for me.
About Dr. Kristin Hudacek, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1275760910
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudacek works at
Dr. Hudacek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudacek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudacek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudacek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.