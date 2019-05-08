Dr. Kristin Huber, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Huber, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Huber, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
Dr. Huber works at
Locations
-
1
West Paces Ferry Orthodontics1218 W Paces Ferry Rd NW Ste 204, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 937-6196
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huber?
I have been a patient of this practice for over 19 years, and have had nothing but positive experiences. Both doctors are fantastic, and the rest of the staff is great too!
About Dr. Kristin Huber, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447420898
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huber accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huber works at
Dr. Huber speaks Spanish.
1201 patients have reviewed Dr. Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.