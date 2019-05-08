Overview

Dr. Kristin Huber, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.



Dr. Huber works at West Paces Ferry Orthodontics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.