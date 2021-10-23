Dr. Kristin Held, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Held is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Held, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Held, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Held works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stone Oak Optical Inc325 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-6759
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Held?
Had my annual visit with Dr Held today and as always the staff was amazing and thorough! Felt very safe with all protocols followed and super clean offices. Dr Held explained completely what the status of my eyes are this year. As a cancer survivor she has navigated the affects my eyes have had through treatment and kept my vision and eye health wonderful! I would not trust anyone else with my eye health and she is so well respected that my other doctors are pleased she is taking care of my eyes. Latest in equipment and technology along with a wealth of experience gives her and myself complete information so that treatment is accurate and personalized. Dr Held does not take insurance but my payment is never a surprise as she has all prices listed for services and it is only a few dollars more than my copay would be. My eye health is worth paying for the best! Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Kristin Held, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356303374
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Held has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Held has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Held works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Held. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Held.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Held, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Held appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.