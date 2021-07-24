Dr. Kristin Head, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Head is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Head, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Head, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Head works at
Locations
The Women's Health Group9195 Grant St Ste 410, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (720) 764-6595Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Head for a few years, & she's absolutely amazing. She's been accommodating & gone above & beyond in ways that she didn't have to, just to ensure that I received necessary care. I've never had a doctor who seemed to see me as a whole person, first & foremost. She truly listens, addresses concerns, & often remembers small details about my life, even though we may only have appointments once a year. Finding a good doctor who also makes you feel human, heard, & genuinely cared for is gold.
About Dr. Kristin Head, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1245405752
Education & Certifications
- Exempla St. Joseph Hospital
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Head has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Head accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Head has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Head. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Head.
