Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Hammersmith works at
Locations
Vantage EyeCare-Cornea Division125 S 9th St Ste 405, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hammersmith and her office is one of best experiences I had with the medical facilities. She is very knowledgeable and thorough in her cornea diseases. She provided me with surgical and non-surgical options for my issues, but recommended to go with non-surgical cure. She provided pros and cons. I followed her advice and very much pleased with results. I am very thankful that I went to see her. She is definitely No.1 in cornea related diseases around central NJ and Philly area.
About Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Wilmer Eye Institute
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammersmith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammersmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammersmith works at
Dr. Hammersmith has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammersmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammersmith speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammersmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammersmith.
