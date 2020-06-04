Dr. Kristin Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Graham, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Graham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
-
1
Overlake Obstetricians & Gynecologists PC1231 116th Ave NE Ste 950, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 391-8655
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I moved from out of state 5 months into my 2nd pregnancy. I was high risk & experienced multiple issues. Dr. Graham was excellent! She’s very straightforward & to the point, but she genuinely cares about you & your baby. I had postpartum depression after I delivered; she was very compassionate & made sure I had the resources I needed to get through it.
About Dr. Kristin Graham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.