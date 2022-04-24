Overview

Dr. Kristin Gordon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Gordon works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Wading River, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.