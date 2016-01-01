Dr. Gill accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristin Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Gill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cerritos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
Locations
Caremore Medical Group Inc.12900 Park Plaza Dr Ste 150, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (866) 646-3553
Pivot Licensed Behavior Analysts Pllc41 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (562) 622-2800
Vision Transformation Firm LLC26 Court St Ste 1009, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 736-2821
Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 963-8331Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Kristin Gill, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1881005668
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
