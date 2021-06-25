Dr. Kristin Gendron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gendron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Gendron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Gendron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Gendron works at
Locations
-
1
Midwewst Ent. Specialists2080 Woodwinds Dr Ste 240, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 702-0750
-
2
Midwewst Ent. Specialists217 Radio Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 702-0750
-
3
Midwest Ear Nose and Throat Specialists3460 Promenade Ave, Eagan, MN 55123 Directions (651) 702-0750
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gendron?
Outstanding. Thorough, Answered every question precisely, caring and an excellent listener. Best ENT Doctor I have seen in 65+ years.
About Dr. Kristin Gendron, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1457307316
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gendron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gendron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gendron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gendron works at
Dr. Gendron has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gendron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gendron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gendron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gendron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gendron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.