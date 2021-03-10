Dr. Kristin Gaffney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Gaffney, DO
Dr. Kristin Gaffney, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PLLC3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 360, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2298
Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PLLC107 Glen Oak Blvd Ste 202, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (629) 219-7983
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gaffney is amazing!!! Everything she told me regarding instructions and options was super clear. I felt comfortable asking her questions! The office environment is also really nice. Scheduling appointments is easy. I never feel nervous walking in, because I know I know she’s great. I have already recommended her to family
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1720241318
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Health Systems - South Pointe Hospital
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Gaffney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaffney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gaffney has seen patients for Nausea, Gastritis and Hernia, and more.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
