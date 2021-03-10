Overview

Dr. Kristin Gaffney, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Gaffney works at Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PLLC in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.