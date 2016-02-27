Dr. Flammer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristin Flammer, MD
Dr. Kristin Flammer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Flammer works at
UM Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology at UM BWMC255 Hospital Dr Ste 9, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 787-4940
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
It has been great. She is most helpful with my Type II
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1427199439
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Flammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flammer has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.