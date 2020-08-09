Overview

Dr. Kristin Ellison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Ellison works at UK PEDIATRICS CARDIOLOGY-KYC in Lexington, KY with other offices in Morehead, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.