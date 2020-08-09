Dr. Kristin Ellison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Ellison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
UK Healthcare -Heart Failure, Assist Devices & Transplant800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-0295Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Morehead Medical Specialists234 Medical Cir, Morehead, KY 40351 Directions (859) 323-0295
Gill Heart and Vascular Institute At Good Samaritan125 E Maxwell St Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-0295
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ellison set a plan in place to figure out what is going on with me! She was pleasant, yet professional. I feel I am in extremely capable hands! Thanks to Gill Heart Institute and Dr. Kristin Ellison!
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Creole, French Creole and Portuguese
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
