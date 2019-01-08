Dr. Kristin Donovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Donovan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Donovan, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Donovan works at
Locations
-
1
Associates In Dermatology3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 583-1749
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very through and listens to your concerns. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Kristin Donovan, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952316770
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
