Overview

Dr. Kristin Dickson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Dickson works at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.