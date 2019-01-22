Dr. Kristin Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Davis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Department at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8353
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr. Davis is very thorough in her examination and evaluation. She always has time to listen to your concerns. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kristin Davis, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1679693907
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.