Overview

Dr. Kristin Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oshkosh, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Clark works at ThedaCare Physicians Oshkosh in Oshkosh, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI, Appleton, WI and Berlin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.