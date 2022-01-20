Dr. Kristin Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oshkosh, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Women's Care of Wisconsin - Oshkosh600 N Westhaven Dr, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 729-7105Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women's Care of Wisconsin - Neenah200 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 130, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 729-7105Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Appleton Clinic2501 E Enterprise Ave Ste 200, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 729-7105
Berlin Clinic225 Memorial Dr # 2030, Berlin, WI 54923 Directions (920) 361-6510
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark was my OB doctor 15 years ago, she is amazing, helped us get pregnant, twice! ?. Now, at a completely different stage in my life she is helping me, get back to myself, I am so thankful, my whole family is! ? Thank You Dr. Clark!! ?
About Dr. Kristin Clark, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- North Central College In Naperville, Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
