Dr. Kristin Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Carter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
-
1
Kristin Carter MD Eye Care & Surgery1615 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 547-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
she was great, through, considerate, and extremely successful.
About Dr. Kristin Carter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326123043
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute
- University FL
- Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Occidental College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carter speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.