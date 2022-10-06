See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Kristin Capone, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kristin Capone, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kristin Capone, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Capone works at RWJMS Division of Pediatric Neurology in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Rheumatology
    89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 705-6354
  2. 2
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3142
  3. 3
    Rutgers-rwjuh
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3141
  4. 4
    Univ. of Chicago
    5841 S Maryland Ave Rm C104, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 487-8938

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Nausea
Diarrhea
Constipation
Nausea
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Capone?

Oct 06, 2022
She cared for my child in the hospital and helped with some other issues as an outpatient later in the year. She is very knowledgeable and patient! She truly cares for her patients! I greatly recommend this doctor!
Korina Yakunina — Oct 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kristin Capone, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristin Capone, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Capone to family and friends

Dr. Capone's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Capone

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristin Capone, MD.

About Dr. Kristin Capone, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053608836
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristin Capone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Capone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Capone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Kristin Capone, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.